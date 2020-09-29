Germany Says Helped Belarusian Writer Alexievich With Journey Linked to Work

Belarusian writer and Nobel laureate Svetlana Alexievich decided to go to Germany for reasons linked to her work, the German Embassy had helped her, the German Foreign Ministry told Sputnik on Tuesday

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th September, 2020) Belarusian writer and Nobel laureate Svetlana Alexievich decided to go to Germany for reasons linked to her work, the German Embassy had helped her, the German Foreign Ministry told Sputnik on Tuesday.

"The German Foreign Ministry is aware that Mme Alexievich has come to Germany based on her own decision and in connection with her literary work. The embassy in Minsk provided her with support," the ministry said.

The foreign ministry declined to say if Alexievich would meet with Foreign Minister Heiko Maas or other ministry representatives.