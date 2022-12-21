Germany Says It Has No Patriot Systems It Can Send to Ukraine

Germany currently does not have any available Patriot air defense systems it could send to Ukraine, and welcomes a decision of the United States to supply Kiev with this hardware, German government spokesman said on Wednesday.

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st December, 2022) Germany currently does not have any available Patriot air defense systems it could send to Ukraine, and welcomes a decision of the United States to supply Kiev with this hardware, German government spokesman said on Wednesday.

Earlier in the day, a White House official said that US President Joe Biden would announce a new $2 billion military aid package to Ukraine during a visit of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy to Washington. The package will include, among other things, Patriot air defense systems.

"At the moment, Germany does not have (Patriot) systems it could send (to Ukraine).

In this regard, we are glad that the United States is taking such a step," Steffen Hebestreit told a press briefing.

Western countries have been ramping up their military support for Kiev since February 24, when Russia began a military operation in Ukraine following calls for help from the breakaway republics of Donetsk and Luhansk. In April, Moscow sent a note to NATO member states condemning their military assistance to Ukraine. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov warned that any arms shipments on Ukrainian territory would be "legitimate targets" for Russian forces.