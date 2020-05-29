A spokeswoman for the German Foreign Office complained Friday about what Berlin sees as insufficient cooperation from Russia in the killing of a Georgian national of Chechen descent in Berlin in August

"Until now, we have not seen a sufficient contribution from Russia in clarifying this case," Maria Adebahr told reporters during a press briefing.

Zelimkhan Khangoshvili, a 40-year-old ethnic Chechen, was shot dead in a Berlin park on August 23. Germany arrested a Russian citizen on suspicion of murdering him and expelled two Russian diplomats in protest over perceived lack of Moscow's help in the investigation.

Russian President Vladimir Putin said that Russia had asked Germany to extradite Khangoshvili, suspected of being involved in bloody Chechen insurgency and masterminding Moscow metro bombings. Putin said Russia would do everything to shed light on what happened.