Germany Says Russia Not Invited To Attend Commemoration Of 75th WWII End In Berlin

Wed 29th April 2020 | 09:57 PM

Germany Says Russia Not Invited to Attend Commemoration of 75th WWII End in Berlin

Russian delegates have not been invited to attend the high-level commemorative events in Berlin marking the 75th anniversary of the end of World War II, the deputy spokeswoman for the German government, Ulrike Demmer, said on Wednesday

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th April, 2020) Russian delegates have not been invited to attend the high-level commemorative events in Berlin marking the 75th anniversary of the end of World War II, the deputy spokeswoman for the German government, Ulrike Demmer, said on Wednesday.

The commemorative ceremony is scheduled to be held on May 8.

"I have to check, but I think not," Demmer at a briefing in Berlin, answering a question about whether representatives of Russia were invited to attend the ceremony.

The commemorative events were initially canceled by the German government due to the risks associated with the coronavirus outbreak.

On Tuesday, however, the German Presidency announced that the ceremony will be held as scheduled, but with a reduced number of participants.

The plan is for German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier, Chancellor Angela Merkel and the heads of parliament and constitutional court to lay wreaths at the central memorial for victims of war and violence in Berlin. Steinmeier is also expected to give a speech.

