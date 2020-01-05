UrduPoint.com
Germany Says To Maintain Dialogue With Iran To Avoid Escalation After Killing Of Soleimani

Sun 05th January 2020 | 09:40 AM

Germany Says to Maintain Dialogue With Iran to Avoid Escalation After Killing of Soleimani

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th January, 2020) Germany plans to take action to prevent further escalation in the middle East in the wake of the killing of an Iranian military commander by the United States, including through dialogue with Tehran, the European country's Foreign Minister, Heiko Maas, said.

"In the coming days, we will use all levers to counter the further escalation of the situation ”through the United Nations, the European Union and through dialogue with our partners in the region, as well as through dialogue with Iran," Maas said as quoted by Bild am Sonntag on Saturday.

Maas noted that since Friday, he maintained close contacts with his counterparts from France, the European Union, the United Kingdom and the United States.

The top German diplomat also warned of possible uncontrollable escalation that might follow the killing of Soleimani.

Berlin is focused on avoiding a military escalation, ensuring stability and territorial integrity of Iraq and preventing the Islamic State terror group (banned in Russia) from regaining territories as a result of the ongoing escalation.

Qasem Soleimani, the commander of the Iranian Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps' elite Quds Force, was killed by a US airstrike on Friday. Iran promised a harsh response over the assassination.

Despite the move was criticized by some regional and non-regional countries, the German government said it was a result of Iran's military provocations. The Iranian Foreign Ministry reacted to Berlin's statement by saying it amounted to complicity.

