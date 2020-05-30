Germany says Trump split from WHO will harm global health

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Berlin, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th May, 2020 ) :Germany on Saturday blasted US President Donald Trump's decision to sever ties with the World Health Organization, describing it as "disappointing" and a setback for global health.

Health Minister Jens Spahn said the WHO "needs reform" if it is to "make any difference", something the EU must now take a lead in doing.