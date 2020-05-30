UrduPoint.com
Germany Says Trump Split From WHO Will Harm Global Health

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 5 minutes ago Sat 30th May 2020 | 01:55 PM

Germany on Saturday blasted US President Donald Trump's decision to sever ties with the World Health Organization, describing it as "disappointing" and a setback for global health

Germany on Saturday blasted US President Donald Trump's decision to sever ties with the World Health Organization, describing it as "disappointing" and a setback for global health.

Health Minister Jens Spahn said the WHO "needs reform" if it is to "make any difference", something the EU must now take a lead in doing.

