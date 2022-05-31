(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st May, 2022) The recent visit to China of UN High Commissioner for Human Rights Michelle Bachelet did not add clarity to the situation with alleged human rights violations in China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region due to hurdles created by Beijing, the German Foreign Ministry said on Monday.

"Last week, Foreign Minister (Annalena) Baerbock appealed to Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi for a transparent clarification of the serious allegations of the gravest human rights breaches in Xinjiang. The trip to China by High Commissioner for Human Rights Michelle Bachelet, which we have long advocated, failed to meet these expectations. Because of China's restrictions, unfettered, unimpeded access to people and places was impossible during the trip. This precluded an independent assessment of the situation on the ground," the ministry said in a statement.

The ministry stressed that it is expecting the publication of Commissioner Bachelet's report on the human rights situation in Xinjiang, including the results of the so-called remote monitoring.

According to Bachelet, during her trip to China on May 23-28, she was able to "speak directly with the most senior government officials" on key human rights issues and to virtually meet with civil society organizations from the regions where human rights violations had been previously reported, including Xinjiang, Tibet and Hong Kong.

Bachelet stressed that her visit was not an investigation, but rather an opportunity to pursue direct discussions on human rights with the Chinese leadership and a chance "to raise concerns, explore and pave the way for more regular, meaningful interactions in the future."

Wang Yi, who met with Bachelet, and Chinese President Xi Jinping expressed the hope that her visit would help clarify misinformation and "lay bare rumors and lies with facts and truth" about human rights situation in the country.