BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st November, 2021) Germany wants Iran to offer a concrete timeline for the resumption of the stalled nuclear talks, a foreign office spokesman said in Berlin, after Tehran suggested it could name a date this week.

"Iran did not suggest a concrete date, so the ball is in Iran's court. We urge Iran to follow its words on the resumption of negotiations with actions," Christofer Burger told a news conference.

Negotiations in Vienna on how to bring Iran and the United States back into compliance with the 2015 nuclear deal halted ahead of the Iranian presidential polls in June and have yet to resume.

Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Saeed Khatibzadeh said earlier on Monday that Tehran was going to consult all parties to the pact before setting a date for the restart of multilateral talks. This comes after the US, the UK, France and Germany said in a joint statement on Saturday that they were concerned about Iran's accelerated pace of uranium enrichment.