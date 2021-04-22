UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Germany Says Wants Good Relations With Russia, Does Not 'Close Door'

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 5 minutes ago Thu 22nd April 2021 | 11:32 PM

Germany Says Wants Good Relations With Russia, Does Not 'Close Door'

Germany wants good relations with Russia and does not "close the door" to cooperation despite the fact Moscow ignores Berlin's proposals, Michael Roth, the minister of state for Europe at the German foreign office, said on Thursday

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd April, 2021) Germany wants good relations with Russia and does not "close the door" to cooperation despite the fact Moscow ignores Berlin's proposals, Michael Roth, the minister of state for Europe at the German foreign office, said on Thursday.

"The Federal government's position is clear: we and our partners will try every diplomatic opportunity at our disposal. But let me be open about the limits to our efforts. The ball is in Moscow's court. Moscow must stop its aggressive actions, we demand deescalation in Russia's rhetoric and full and comprehensive transparency about its military movements near Ukraine," Roth said at a hearing in the Bundestag on Ukraine.

He stressed that the differences between Germany and Russia are "fundamental," but it should not prevent the two countries from maintaining a dialogue in common interests.

"Of course, we are interested, greatly interested in good relations with Russia. We have constantly stated this to Russia both bilaterally and within the EU. Numerous proposals for cooperation remain on the table, but it takes two to tango," Roth stated.

According to the minister, there are enough communication channels and forums for contacts with Russia, but Moscow has yet to show readiness to use them "for an open, honest and transparent dialogue."

"Moscow must explain and say what it thinks of our proposals. We do not close the door," Roth added.

Western countries have been expressing their concern over Moscow's alleged troop buildup on the Russian-Ukrainian border. Russia maintains that other countries should not be bothered by its troop movements along its own borders.

Related Topics

Hearing Foreign Office Ukraine Moscow Russia Europe German Germany Berlin Turkish Lira Border From Government Court

Recent Stories

Forum for Promoting Peace in Muslim Communities mo ..

7 minutes ago

Covid 3rd wave peak in France 'appears to be behin ..

3 minutes ago

UN chief slams terrorist attack in Quetta, reitera ..

3 minutes ago

Russia Says Borrell's Words on Moscow-Prague Row C ..

3 minutes ago

Pliskova fights back to set up clash with Barty in ..

3 minutes ago

US to Double Obama Years' Public Financing for Cli ..

5 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.