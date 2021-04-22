Germany Says Wants Good Relations With Russia, Does Not 'Close Door'

(@FahadShabbir)

Germany wants good relations with Russia and does not "close the door" to cooperation despite the fact Moscow ignores Berlin's proposals, Michael Roth, the minister of state for Europe at the German foreign office, said on Thursday

"The Federal government's position is clear: we and our partners will try every diplomatic opportunity at our disposal. But let me be open about the limits to our efforts. The ball is in Moscow's court. Moscow must stop its aggressive actions, we demand deescalation in Russia's rhetoric and full and comprehensive transparency about its military movements near Ukraine," Roth said at a hearing in the Bundestag on Ukraine.

He stressed that the differences between Germany and Russia are "fundamental," but it should not prevent the two countries from maintaining a dialogue in common interests.

"Of course, we are interested, greatly interested in good relations with Russia. We have constantly stated this to Russia both bilaterally and within the EU. Numerous proposals for cooperation remain on the table, but it takes two to tango," Roth stated.

According to the minister, there are enough communication channels and forums for contacts with Russia, but Moscow has yet to show readiness to use them "for an open, honest and transparent dialogue."

"Moscow must explain and say what it thinks of our proposals. We do not close the door," Roth added.

Western countries have been expressing their concern over Moscow's alleged troop buildup on the Russian-Ukrainian border. Russia maintains that other countries should not be bothered by its troop movements along its own borders.