Germany scraps Rwanda meeting over DR Congo fighting

Berlin, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jan, 2025) Germany said on Tuesday it had cancelled a planned meeting with Rwandan officials next month over Rwanda's role in fighting in the Democratic Republic of Congo.

A lightning offensive in the eastern DRC by fighters from the M23 armed group and Rwandan forces has led to clashes in and around the besieged city of Goma and a spiralling humanitarian crisis.

A spokesman for Germany's development ministry said it had "cancelled the government consultations planned for February with Rwanda" and was "co-ordinating with other donors about further measures".

"There can be no business as usual amid the current escalation," the spokesman said in a statement.

He said "talks on development cooperation can only resume when Rwanda and M23 end the escalation and withdraw".

In a post on X the German foreign ministry echoed the call for the M23 and Rwanda to pull back, branding the offensive a "flagrant violation of international law" which undermined "peace efforts".

Germany is currently chairing the International Contact Group for the Great Lakes, which includes representatives from the EU, France, the UK and the United States.

The group also condemned the actions of the M23 and Rwanda and said "the sovereignty and territorial integrity of the Democratic Republic of the Congo must be respected".

At an emergency meeting on Tuesday, the African Union called on the M23 to "lay down arms".

At least 17 people have been killed and 367 wounded during two days of fighting, according to reports from Goma hospitals.

The United Nations said Tuesday that food assistance in and around Goma had been "paused" and voiced concern over food shortages.

The UN Security Council was to meet on Tuesday to discuss the conflict.