Germany seeing 'worrying jump' in coronavirus numbers: minister

Berlin (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Oct, 2020 ) :Germany is experiencing a "worrying jump" in coronavirus cases, Health Minister Jens Spahn said Thursday, as the number of new infections over the past 24 hours soared past 4,000 for the first time since early April.

"The numbers are showing a worrying jump," Spahn told a press conference in Berlin. "Barely any other country in Europe has managed the crisis as well so far," he said. "But we must not gamble away what we've achieved."