Germany Seeking to Expand Cooperation With ASEAN Within EU - Chancellor

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th November, 2022) Germany intends to deepen relations with the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN), and the EU-ASEAN summit in December should contribute to this, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz said on Monday.

"We are working to strengthen our cooperation with ASEAN, including within the European Union. I am confident that the EU-ASEAN summit and the economic summit scheduled for December 14 in Brussels will help us deepen our cooperation," Scholz said at the Asia-Pacific Conference of German business in Singapore.

Scholz also called for strengthening supply chains through the diversification of trade relations.