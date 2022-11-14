UrduPoint.com

Germany Seeking To Expand Cooperation With ASEAN Within EU - Chancellor

Muhammad Irfan Published November 14, 2022 | 07:12 PM

Germany intends to deepen relations with the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN), and the EU-ASEAN summit in December should contribute to this, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz said on Monday

"We are working to strengthen our cooperation with ASEAN, including within the European Union. I am confident that the EU-ASEAN summit and the economic summit scheduled for December 14 in Brussels will help us deepen our cooperation," Scholz said at the Asia-Pacific Conference of German business in Singapore.

Scholz also called for strengthening supply chains through the diversification of trade relations.

