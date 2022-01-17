UrduPoint.com

Germany Seeks Meaningful, Stable Relations With Russia - German Foreign Minister

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 17, 2022 | 02:08 PM

Germany Seeks Meaningful, Stable Relations With Russia - German Foreign Minister

Germany wants to have meaningful and stable relations with Russia, German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock said on Monday ahead of her visit to Moscow

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th January, 2022) Germany wants to have meaningful and stable relations with Russia, German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock said on Monday ahead of her visit to Moscow.

The diplomat is scheduled to visit Russia on Tuesday. The agenda includes talks with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov.

"In my talks in Moscow, I am also concerned about delineating positions.

As the new Federal government, we want a meaningful and stable relationship with Russia. The list of conflict issues we need to talk about is long. They have recently cast an ever darker shadow over the possibilities of cooperation that will benefit the peoples of our two countries: in science and culture, in trade and investment, in renewable energy, in the fight against the climate crisis," Baerbock said.

The cooperation between civil societies in Germany and Russia is especially important for Berlin, the diplomat added.

Related Topics

Moscow Russia German Visit Germany Berlin Government

Recent Stories

Sialkot lynching case: 85 suspects produced before ..

Sialkot lynching case: 85 suspects produced before court

5 minutes ago
 Chinese shares close higher Monday 17th Jan, 202

Chinese shares close higher Monday 17th Jan, 202

42 seconds ago
 French Interior Minister Finds Nazi Salute Photos ..

French Interior Minister Finds Nazi Salute Photos From Recent Rallies 'Shocking'

43 seconds ago
 China to roll out plans for archaeological work in ..

China to roll out plans for archaeological work in 14th Five-Year Plan period

45 seconds ago
 Poroshenko Says Border Guards Trying Not to Let Hi ..

Poroshenko Says Border Guards Trying Not to Let Him Into Ukraine

4 minutes ago
 India to Deploy First S-400 Missile Defense System ..

India to Deploy First S-400 Missile Defense System Unit by April - Reports

20 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.