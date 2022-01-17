Germany Seeks Meaningful, Stable Relations With Russia - German Foreign Minister

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Germany wants to have meaningful and stable relations with Russia, German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock said on Monday ahead of her visit to Moscow

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th January, 2022) Germany wants to have meaningful and stable relations with Russia, German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock said on Monday ahead of her visit to Moscow.

The diplomat is scheduled to visit Russia on Tuesday. The agenda includes talks with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov.

"In my talks in Moscow, I am also concerned about delineating positions.

As the new Federal government, we want a meaningful and stable relationship with Russia. The list of conflict issues we need to talk about is long. They have recently cast an ever darker shadow over the possibilities of cooperation that will benefit the peoples of our two countries: in science and culture, in trade and investment, in renewable energy, in the fight against the climate crisis," Baerbock said.

The cooperation between civil societies in Germany and Russia is especially important for Berlin, the diplomat added.