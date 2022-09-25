UrduPoint.com

Germany Seeks To Ban EU Citizens From Holding Top Posts In Russian Firms - Reports

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 25, 2022 | 07:40 PM

Germany Seeks to Ban EU Citizens From Holding Top Posts in Russian Firms - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th September, 2022) Germany wants the European Union to ban EU citizens from taking top managerial jobs at Russian state companies as part of its next sanctions package, German media reported Sunday.

Germany sent a discussion paper to EU member states saying Europeans should no longer sit on the board of directors or the supervisory board at major Russian firms, according to the Sueddeutsche Zeitung daily.

The motion follows a scandal in Germany that forced former Chancellor Gerhard Schroeder to quit his job as chairman of Russian oil giant Rosneft's supervisory board in May.

The European Union is working on the eighth round of sanctions against Russia in response to the military operation in Ukraine. EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell said on Wednesday that new measures would target more sectors of the Russian economy.

