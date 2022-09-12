UrduPoint.com

Germany Seeks To Cooperate With Israel On Air Defense - Chancellor

Umer Jamshaid Published September 12, 2022 | 11:08 PM

Germany wants to cooperate with Israel on air defense issues, including the Arrow 3 missile defense system project, to strengthen its armed forces, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz said on Monday

"We really want to work together with Israel, for example, in the field of air defense, where Israel has a very effective proposal with the Arrow 3 system," Scholz told a press conference after meeting with Israeli Prime Minister Yair Lapid.

In this regard, the chancellor recalled his initiative to consolidate in the constitution a military special fund worth 100 billion Euros ($101 billion) to help modernize the country's armed forces, as well as protect Germany and neighboring countries.

According to Lapid, Israel will help Germany develop its defense capabilities, mainly in the field of air defense.

"Someone may say that the military partnership between Germany and Israel is the irony of history," Lapid said, adding that this situation proves that the necessary lessons from the past have been learnt.

Berlin has made a preliminary decision to purchase the Israeli Arrow 3 defense system over its competitor, the THAAD anti-missile complex developed by US firm Lockheed Martin, media reported.

The Israeli prime minister arrived with an official visit to Germany the night before. According to Lapid, the main purpose of his visit is to coordinate positions on the nuclear program and agree on final details of the document on strategic partnership in the field of economy and security.

