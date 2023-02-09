UrduPoint.com

Germany Seeks To Ensure That Kiev Receives Promised Leopard Tanks - Scholz

Umer Jamshaid Published February 09, 2023 | 08:13 PM

Berlin is trying to make sure that countries that previously declared their readiness to send German-made Leopard tanks to Ukraine eventually do so, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz said on Thursday

BRUSSELS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th February, 2023) Berlin is trying to make sure that countries that previously declared their readiness to send German-made Leopard tanks to Ukraine eventually do so, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz said on Thursday.

"Germany is making a very important contribution to ensuring that it provides operational support (to Ukraine), as it did in the past. Now we are trying to ensure that many others who previously declared (their readiness to supply tanks) now confirm this in a practical way," Scholz told reporters ahead of the Special European Council in Brussels.

On Wednesday, German Defense Minister Boris Pistorius said that the previously announced 14 Leopard 2 tanks will be supplied to Ukraine by the end of March. In addition, he announced an agreement with several European countries on joint deliveries of 20-25 Leopard A1 tanks by the summer and more than 100 by the start of 2024.

Overall, Germany plans to supply Ukraine with 178 Leopard tanks of the first generation and 14 Leopard 2 A6s.

In January, Scholz announced that Berlin had decided to send its Leopard 2 battle tanks to Ukraine after weeks of deliberations. In addition, German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock said that Berlin would lift export restrictions on the supply of Leopard tanks to Ukraine by third countries if any such requests were made.

Western countries ramped up their military support for Ukraine after Russia launched a special military operation there on February 24, 2022. In December, Kiev said it hoped to receive tanks from Western countries in 2023. In February, Ukraine's government started negotiations with its allies on the supply of longer-range missiles and fighter jets. The Kremlin has repeatedly warned against further escalation leading to the US and NATO's direct involvement in the conflict.

