Germany Seeks to Maintain Dialogue With US Despite Different Views - Maas

KIEV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th November, 2019) Germany is trying to keep a constructive dialogue with the United States , despite having different views on a number of issues, Foreign Minister Heiko Maas said on Tuesday.

"There are many points, despite the fact that we have different thoughts and views, between Germany and the US where we have common interests. For example, Afghanistan, Libya, Yemen and many other conflict spots around the world, regarding what should happen in Ukraine and regarding the 'Normandy format,'" Maas said at a briefing in Kiev, broadcast by Ukraine's Nash tv channel.

In the top diplomat's opinion, Germany acknowledges the fact that not all conflicts can be resolved, but that "a constructive dialogue is needed.

Last week, the office of the French president said that a meeting between the leaders of France, Ukraine, Russia and Germany would be held on December 9 in Paris. The German cabinet has confirmed that Chancellor Angela Merkel would be attending. The date of the meeting was meanwhile confirmed by the Ukrainian and Russian presidential offices.

The Normandy format was inaugurated on the sidelines of the 70th anniversary of Allied Normandy landings in France in 2014 in a bid to find a solution to the conflict in Donbas. However, the sides have not sat down at the negotiating table since 2016.