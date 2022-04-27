Germany sees 2022 growth curbed, inflation stoked by Ukraine war

Germany on Wednesday slashed its economic growth forecast for 2022, weighed down by Russia's invasion of Ukraine, which has sparked leaps in consumer prices not seen in decades

Berlin, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Apr, 2022 ) :Germany on Wednesday slashed its economic growth forecast for 2022, weighed down by Russia's invasion of Ukraine, which has sparked leaps in consumer prices not seen in decades.

The gross domestic product of Europe's biggest economy is now expected to expand by 2.2 percent rather than 3.6 percent projected in January, the economy ministry said.

Inflation was meanwhile expected to jump to 6.1 percent for the year, "a rate seen only at times of the oil crisis or shortly after German reunification" in 1990.

Germany is "paying a price" for its backing of Ukraine against Russia's unprovoked aggression, said Economy Minister Robert Habeck.

"We must also be ready to pay this price," said the minister, noting that Germany was "paying through higher energy prices, through higher inflation and a slower growth." "This literally means that Germany will be poorer compared to the forecasts from three or four months ago." Berlin had previously pinned its hopes on a firm recovery for 2022 as the impact of the coronavirus pandemic begins easing.

But Russia's aggression in Ukraine has laid waste to those plans. Instead, it has further exacerbated supply chain woes and pushed up prices of daily necessities.

Energy prices in particular have leapt since war broke out, forcing the first German companies to take drastic action like idling their plants while consumers are faced with hefty power bills.

Germany, which is highly dependant on energy from Russia, was also facing a real threat of its gas supplies being cut off.

After Russia's Gazprom turned off its gas taps to Poland and Bulgaria earlier Wednesday, Habeck took pains to assure that energy supplies in Germany remain "stable".

"Europe will stand together in solidarity and further diversify its gas supplies," he said.

Russia has cut off supplies to Poland and Bulgaria over their refusal to meet Russian President Vladimir Putin's demand for payment in rubles.