UrduPoint.com

Germany Sees 2022 Growth Curbed, Inflation Stoked By Ukraine War

Sumaira FH Published April 27, 2022 | 06:30 PM

Germany sees 2022 growth curbed, inflation stoked by Ukraine war

Germany on Wednesday slashed its economic growth forecast for 2022, weighed down by Russia's invasion of Ukraine, which has sparked leaps in consumer prices not seen in decades

Berlin, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Apr, 2022 ) :Germany on Wednesday slashed its economic growth forecast for 2022, weighed down by Russia's invasion of Ukraine, which has sparked leaps in consumer prices not seen in decades.

The gross domestic product of Europe's biggest economy is now expected to expand by 2.2 percent rather than 3.6 percent projected in January, the economy ministry said.

Inflation was meanwhile expected to jump to 6.1 percent for the year, "a rate seen only at times of the oil crisis or shortly after German reunification" in 1990.

Germany is "paying a price" for its backing of Ukraine against Russia's unprovoked aggression, said Economy Minister Robert Habeck.

"We must also be ready to pay this price," said the minister, noting that Germany was "paying through higher energy prices, through higher inflation and a slower growth." "This literally means that Germany will be poorer compared to the forecasts from three or four months ago." Berlin had previously pinned its hopes on a firm recovery for 2022 as the impact of the coronavirus pandemic begins easing.

But Russia's aggression in Ukraine has laid waste to those plans. Instead, it has further exacerbated supply chain woes and pushed up prices of daily necessities.

Energy prices in particular have leapt since war broke out, forcing the first German companies to take drastic action like idling their plants while consumers are faced with hefty power bills.

Germany, which is highly dependant on energy from Russia, was also facing a real threat of its gas supplies being cut off.

After Russia's Gazprom turned off its gas taps to Poland and Bulgaria earlier Wednesday, Habeck took pains to assure that energy supplies in Germany remain "stable".

"Europe will stand together in solidarity and further diversify its gas supplies," he said.

Russia has cut off supplies to Poland and Bulgaria over their refusal to meet Russian President Vladimir Putin's demand for payment in rubles.

Related Topics

Ukraine Russia Europe German Oil Germany Berlin Vladimir Putin Price Bulgaria Poland January Gas From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

German Foreign Minister Says EU Open for Ukraine A ..

German Foreign Minister Says EU Open for Ukraine Ascension, Should Avoid Empty P ..

40 seconds ago
 SRSO kicks off World Immunization Week in Sindh

SRSO kicks off World Immunization Week in Sindh

44 seconds ago
 Trevor Reed on Way to US to Be Reunited With Paren ..

Trevor Reed on Way to US to Be Reunited With Parents - US Official

45 seconds ago
 3-member dacoit gang busted

3-member dacoit gang busted

47 seconds ago
 Internet outages in French cities after cable 'att ..

Internet outages in French cities after cable 'attacks': operator

3 minutes ago
 Five held for gambling

Five held for gambling

3 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.