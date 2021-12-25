Germany Sees 33% Rise in Asylum Requests in 2021 - Statistics

Germany received 33% more asylum requests in the first ten months of this year than during the same period last year, according to Eurostat figures cited by German media

The EU economic powerhouse was the Primary destination for first-time asylum seekers, with 100,240 bids fielded from January through September, the Berliner Morgenpost daily reported, citing Eurostat statistics it has seen.

The European Union as a whole received 355,955 applications, up 15% from 2020. Last year saw asylum requests drop from the high seen in the previous year, after EU nations tightened travel restrictions to limit the spread of COVID-19.