Germany Sees Almost 3,000 New Coronavirus Cases In 24 Hours - Robert Koch Institut

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Fri 20th March 2020 | 06:28 PM

Germany Sees Almost 3,000 New Coronavirus Cases in 24 Hours - Robert Koch Institut

Germany registered 2,958 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, bringing the total to 13,957, Robert Koch Institut said Friday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th March, 2020) Germany registered 2,958 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, bringing the total to 13,957, Robert Koch Institut said Friday.

According to the statistics, Bavaria and Baden-Württemberg had more new cases than any other region, 709 and 591, respectively.

Berlin saw an increase of 158 cases.

There have been 31 fatalities so far.

The last several weeks saw a sharp increase in new cases registered in the European countries Germany, Spain, Italy, France and Switzerland. According to the World Health Organization's Thursday report, 10,221 latest new cases out of the total of 16,556 were registered in the European region.

More Stories From World

