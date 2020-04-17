Germany Sees Coronavirus Reproduction Rate Drop Below Acute Threat Level

Germany's social distancing rules have successfully driven the reproduction rate of the new coronavirus below the level associated with explosive growth, the head of the national disease control agency RKI said Friday

"The basic reproduction number is now 0.7. There are of course differences across the regions but it shows that the rate has been decreasing," Lothar Wieler said at a news briefing.

The current value means that an infected person will on average infect 0.7 others. Only five days ago the reproduction number was estimated at 1.3, which has the potential for exponential growth.

Chancellor Angela Merkel has extended limits on public life until May 3 but allowed some restrictions to be phased out. She warned previously that the national health system risked being stretched to its limit in June if the reproduction number remained at 1.3.