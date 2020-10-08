Germany sees highest COVID-19 cases since April

Germany early Thursday gave its highest daily coronavirus cases since early April, with 4,058 new infections

BERLIN (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Oct, 2020 ) :Germany early Thursday gave its highest daily coronavirus cases since early April, with 4,058 new infections.

According to the figures from the Robert Koch Institute, new coronavirus cases jumped by 1,230 over the last 24 hours, up from 2,828 on Wednesday.

In addition, 16 people lost their lives due to the virus, bringing the official death toll to 9,578.

Since the beginning of the outbreak, 310,144 people have tested positive for the coronavirus in Germany, according to official figures.

The institute urged the public to adhere to hygiene and social distancing rules, as the outbreak continues to be reported in numerous settings -- religious or family events, nursing homes and hospitals, various occupational settings, and among travelers.