Germany Sees Navalny Case as International, Not Bilateral Issue - Maas

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th October, 2020) The incident with Russian opposition figure Alexey Navalny is not just a bilateral issue between Berlin and Moscow, it concerns the whole international community, German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas told RIA Novosti in an interview.

"In our view, the assassination attempt on Alexey Navalny is not a bilateral issue between Germany and Russia, but concerns the entire international community as a whole. We have witnessed the poisoning of a person with a prohibited nerve agent and therefore engaged the Organisation for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons [OPCW] as an independent international body," Maas said.

In September, Navalny was discharged from Berlin's Charite clinic, where he was transported to from a hospital in the Siberian city of Omsk after falling ill aboard a domestic Russian flight on August 20.

While Russian doctors concluded that the main diagnosis was a metabolic disorder that caused a sharp change in the blood sugar level, the German government claimed to have evidence of his poisoning with a nerve agent from the Novichok group. The opposition figure himself accuses the Russian authorities of being behind his alleged poisoning.

The OPCW said last week that a substance similar to nerve agent Novichok, but not included on the lists of banned chemicals, had been found in Navalny's system.

Moscow rejects the accusations and insists that Berlin present the biological materials to corroborate the chemical poisoning.