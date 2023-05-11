Germany Sees No Legal Grounds to Put Wagner Group on EU Terror List - Ministry

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th May, 2023) Germany currently sees no legal possibility for putting Russia's Wagner Group private military company on the European Union's terror list, the German Foreign Ministry said on Wednesday.

In March, the Lithuanian parliament decided to classify the group as a terrorist organization and urged other countries to do the same. On Tuesday, the French National Assembly voted to designate the group as a terrorist entity, while also calling on the European Union to put it on the EU list.

"The legal requirements for an EU listing as a terrorist organization are high," the German Foreign Ministry was quoted by the Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung as saying.

The ministry noted that creating a list of terror organizations is legally problematic since it requires a comprehensive collection of evidence based on publicly available information, so that it would be permitted in court.

The ministry also pointed out that the EU has already sanctioned the Wagner Group was well as 19 individuals and 10 entities related to it, the report said.

"The German government is currently unaware of any EU member states' or any third countries' national decisions that would meet the requirements for putting the Wagner Group on the European Union's anti-terrorist sanctions list." the ministry added, according to the newspaper.

White House National Security Council spokesman John Kirby said in January that the US would impose further sanctions against the Wagner group, and the US Finance Ministry would declare it a "transnational criminal organization." Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said that the decision would be of no importance for either the Russian government or the group itself.