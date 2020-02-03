(@ChaudhryMAli88)

The German Foreign Office does not regard Russia's refusal to let a German plane carrying Wuhan evacuees land in Moscow as political, a spokesman said Monday

The military Airbus A310 brought German citizens and their family members to Frankfurt from the epicenter of the coronavirus outbreak in China on Saturday.

It was scheduled to make a stopover in Moscow to refuel and change the crew but the airport said it did not have sufficient capacity.

"I can tell you that nothing at this time points to a political motive behind Russia's decision," Foreign Office spokesman Christopher Burger told reporters at a briefing.

The plane was diverted to Helsinki in Finland. The German armed forces said 115 people were being quarantined at a military facility in the southwestern town of Germersheim. At least two of them were infected with the virus, bringing the country's total to 10.