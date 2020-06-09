UrduPoint.com
Germany Sees Racial Discrimination Complaints Double Since 2015 - Report

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Tue 09th June 2020 | 10:40 PM

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th June, 2020) Germany's Anti-Discrimination Agency said in its annual report out Tuesday that it had received twice as many complaints about racial discrimination and stereotyping last year than in 2015.

The agency's 2019 report showed that the number of complaints made via its consultation line last year surged to 1,176 from 545 five years ago.

"Racial discrimination again accounted for the largest share of consultation requests, 33 percent," the publication reads. 

The agency, which deals with all sorts of discrimination, including gender-, age-related and religious bias, said most people complained about being treated unfairly in workplace.

It cited a hair salon worker of African heritage complaining about a client who used a racial slur to call him across the room, and a Syrian construction engineer who was asked if her job was to make coffee.

"The feeling of being left to face an injustice alone has fatal long-term consequences, which endanger social cohesion. Discrimination demoralizes," Bernhard Franke, the agency's chief, said.

Germany saw thousands of people protest racial injustice in several cities over the weekend in solidarity with demonstrations in the United States and elsewhere, sparked by the death in police custody of a black American, George Floyd.

