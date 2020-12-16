UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Germany Sees Record Death Toll On First Day Of New Lockdown

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 14 seconds ago Wed 16th December 2020 | 12:46 PM

Germany sees record death toll on first day of new lockdown

Germany registered a record number of deaths from Covid-19 on Wednesday, the first day of a new partial lockdown to try and curb a surge in infections

Frankfurt am Main, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Dec, 2020 ) :Germany registered a record number of deaths from Covid-19 on Wednesday, the first day of a new partial lockdown to try and curb a surge in infections.

A total of 952 people died in the previous 24 hours, according to the Robert Koch Institute disease control centre.

It said 27,728 new coronavirus cases were registered, a figure close to the daily record of infections reported on Friday.

Related Topics

Died Germany Turkish Lira From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Eight shopkeepers held in Sargodha for overchargin ..

12 seconds ago

Fijians asked to seek shelter as super cyclone clo ..

16 seconds ago

Men's CWC 2023 qualifying matches rescheduled

20 seconds ago

Prime Minister Imran Khan due in Peshawar, Nowsher ..

3 minutes ago

China prepares to launch Long March-8 Y1 rocket

3 minutes ago

National covid positivity surges at 7.2 percent; 2 ..

3 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.