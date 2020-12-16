Germany Sees Record Death Toll On First Day Of New Lockdown
Germany registered a record number of deaths from Covid-19 on Wednesday, the first day of a new partial lockdown to try and curb a surge in infections
A total of 952 people died in the previous 24 hours, according to the Robert Koch Institute disease control centre.
It said 27,728 new coronavirus cases were registered, a figure close to the daily record of infections reported on Friday.