Germany sees record death toll on first day of new lockdown

Frankfurt am Main, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Dec, 2020 ) :Germany registered a record number of deaths from Covid-19 on Wednesday, the first day of a new partial lockdown to try and curb a surge in infections.

A total of 952 people died in the previous 24 hours, according to the Robert Koch Institute disease control centre.

It said 27,728 new coronavirus cases were registered, a figure close to the daily record of infections reported on Friday.