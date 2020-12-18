Germany sees 'signs Britain moving' on Brexit talks: ministry source

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Berlin, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Dec, 2020 ) :Britain is showing some movement in negotiations for a post-Brexit trade deal, a German foreign ministry source said Thursday, warning however that time is running out.

"We see signs that the British side is also moving.

A real problem is that time for ratification is running down by the hour," said the source.

Britain formally left the EU at the end of January, but is bound by most of its rules until December 31 as the two sides try to agree the terms of their future trading relationship.