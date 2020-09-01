Germany sees weaker-than-expected recession on strong post-Covid rebound

Germany's recession is expected to be weaker than earlier predicted amid a stronger-than-expected recovery from the impact of the coronavirus pandemic, the country's economy minister said Tuesday

Frankfurt am Main, Sept 1 (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Sep, 2020 ) :Germany's recession is expected to be weaker than earlier predicted amid a stronger-than-expected recovery from the impact of the coronavirus pandemic, the country's economy minister said Tuesday.

Recession is now forecast to reach -5.8 percent for 2020, compared with -6.3 percent earlier projected, Peter Altmaier said, in a sign of confidence that Europe's biggest economy is emerging from the worst of the crisis.