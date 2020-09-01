UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Germany Sees Weaker-than-expected Recession On Strong Post-Covid Rebound

Umer Jamshaid 32 minutes ago Tue 01st September 2020 | 03:40 PM

Germany sees weaker-than-expected recession on strong post-Covid rebound

Germany's recession is expected to be weaker than earlier predicted amid a stronger-than-expected recovery from the impact of the coronavirus pandemic, the country's economy minister said Tuesday

Frankfurt am Main, Sept 1 (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Sep, 2020 ) :Germany's recession is expected to be weaker than earlier predicted amid a stronger-than-expected recovery from the impact of the coronavirus pandemic, the country's economy minister said Tuesday.

Recession is now forecast to reach -5.8 percent for 2020, compared with -6.3 percent earlier projected, Peter Altmaier said, in a sign of confidence that Europe's biggest economy is emerging from the worst of the crisis.

Related Topics

Europe 2020 From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Wahab Riaz, Haider Ali are likely to be part of pl ..

23 minutes ago

ECI boosts employees’ trade credit insurance ski ..

28 minutes ago

OIC Welcomes Initialing of Peace Agreement in Suda ..

28 minutes ago

Pakistan will face dire consequences if blackliste ..

1 hour ago

Unemployment rate rises to 7.2% in July: EU

2 minutes ago

Gov't hopes Senate to pass FATF: Faisal Javed

2 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.