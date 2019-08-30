Germany Sees WWII Damages Row With Poland 'Legally and Politically' Closed - Spokesman

Germany does not owe Poland any more money for damage done during WWII either legally or politically, the spokesman for the German government said Friday

Ties between the two have been strained as Polish officials continue to lay claims to hundreds of billions of Euros in wartime damages depending on who is counting.

Germany argues Poland relinquished demands for more reparations under their 1953 deal.

"We have made our position known on many occasions. We consider the matter closed legally and politically. But of course the memory of war crimes and suffering will live on," Steffen Seibert told reporters.

He spoke ahead of German Chancellor Angela Merkel's planned visit to Warsaw on Sunday for a memorial service marking 80 years since the German invasion of Poland that triggered WWII.