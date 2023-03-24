UrduPoint.com

Germany Sends Armored Engineering Vehicles, Machine Guns To Ukraine - Defense Ministry

Sumaira FH Published March 24, 2023 | 09:55 PM

Germany sent three Dachs armored engineering vehicles and 70 MG 3 machine guns to Ukraine this week as part of its continued efforts to bolster the eastern European country's military

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th March, 2023) Germany sent three Dachs armored engineering vehicles and 70 MG 3 machine guns to Ukraine this week as part of its continued efforts to bolster the eastern European country's military.

The supplies are listed on the German defense ministry's website.

The list also features spare parts for Leopard 2 main battle tanks and Marder armored infantry fighting vehicles as well as drone sensors.

Defense Minister Boris Pistorius promised to hand over 18 Leopard 2 tanks to Ukraine by the end of March, whereas Portugal pledged to send three Leopards.

Russia has repeatedly warned countries giving weapons to Ukraine that it sees military shipments as legitimate targets. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov has said that NATO allies' arming and training Ukrainians amounts to direct involvement in the conflict.

