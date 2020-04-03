Germany Sends Coronavirus Aid to Ukraine, Spain

Germany has sent 175,000 euros worth of protective equipment to Ukraine, the German embassy in Kiev said on Friday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd April, 2020) Germany has sent 175,000 Euros worth of protective equipment to Ukraine, the German embassy in Kiev said on Friday.

The diplomatic mission said on Twitter that the cargo consisted of 13 protective suits, 140 respirator masks and 200 disinfectors.

Separately, the Spanish Foreign Ministry said that two German planes carrying 50 respirators arrived at the Torrejon airbase in Madrid at 4 a.m. local time.