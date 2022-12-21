UrduPoint.com

Germany Sends First Batch Of BioNTech COVID-19 Vaccines To China - Government

Umer Jamshaid Published December 21, 2022 | 09:46 PM

Germany Sends First Batch of BioNTech COVID-19 Vaccines to China - Government

Germany has sent the first batch of BioNTech COVID-19 vaccines to China after German citizens in there had been allowed to get vaccinated with this product, the spokesperson for the cabinet, Steffen Hebestreit, said on Wednesday.

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st December, 2022) Germany has sent the first batch of BioNTech COVID-19 vaccines to China after German citizens in there had been allowed to get vaccinated with this product, the spokesperson for the cabinet, Steffen Hebestreit, said on Wednesday.

"I can confirm that the batch of the BioNTech drug is on its way to China or will land there in the next few minutes. I can also confirm that the Chinese government, via a verbal note, notified the Federal Government today that German citizens, who are currently in China, can get vaccinated with the BioNTech vaccine.

Thus, it may affect about 20,000 citizens," Hebestreit said.

He added that Chinese citizens could also get shots of Chinese-manufactured Sinovac vaccine, if they wanted, however he did not provide any figures.

Thus, the BioNTech vaccine has become the first Western anti-COVID-19 medicine allowed in China.

For the mass use, the Chinese government has approved four vaccines developed by domestic companies. Vaccination in China is free and being conducted on a voluntary basis.

