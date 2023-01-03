Germany sent letter rejecting Polish demands for WWII compensation

The Polish foreign ministry on Tuesday said it had received an official note from Germany rejecting Poland's World War II reparations claim

Warsaw, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jan, 2023 ) :The Polish foreign ministry on Tuesday said it had received an official note from Germany rejecting Poland's World War II reparations claim.

"According to the German government, the issue of reparations and compensation for wartime losses remains closed and it does not intend to enter into negotiations," the ministry said in a statement.

It added that Poland "will further continue to seek compensation for German aggression and occupation in 1939-1945".

Also Tuesday, Warsaw said it had called on the United Nations for support in its efforts to receive war reparations.

Since coming to power in 2015, Poland's governing Law and Justice (PiS) party has often championed the issue of war reparations, insisting that Germany had a "moral duty" in the matter.

Poland in September estimated the financial cost of World War II losses to be 1.3 trillion Euros ($1.4 trillion) and sent a formal diplomatic note to Berlin demanding compensation.

Berlin has repeatedly rejected the claims, saying Poland officially renounced such demands in a 1953 accord.

But Polish conservatives argue that their country was forced to sign the document by the Soviet Union.