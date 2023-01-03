UrduPoint.com

Germany Sent Letter Rejecting Polish Demands For WWII Compensation

Muhammad Irfan Published January 03, 2023 | 11:26 PM

Germany sent letter rejecting Polish demands for WWII compensation

The Polish foreign ministry on Tuesday said it had received an official note from Germany rejecting Poland's World War II reparations claim

Warsaw, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jan, 2023 ) :The Polish foreign ministry on Tuesday said it had received an official note from Germany rejecting Poland's World War II reparations claim.

"According to the German government, the issue of reparations and compensation for wartime losses remains closed and it does not intend to enter into negotiations," the ministry said in a statement.

It added that Poland "will further continue to seek compensation for German aggression and occupation in 1939-1945".

Also Tuesday, Warsaw said it had called on the United Nations for support in its efforts to receive war reparations.

Since coming to power in 2015, Poland's governing Law and Justice (PiS) party has often championed the issue of war reparations, insisting that Germany had a "moral duty" in the matter.

Poland in September estimated the financial cost of World War II losses to be 1.3 trillion Euros ($1.4 trillion) and sent a formal diplomatic note to Berlin demanding compensation.

Berlin has repeatedly rejected the claims, saying Poland officially renounced such demands in a 1953 accord.

But Polish conservatives argue that their country was forced to sign the document by the Soviet Union.

Related Topics

United Nations German Germany Berlin Warsaw Poland September 2015 Moral World War From Government (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited

Recent Stories

Southwest Sued Over Failure to Provide Refunds for ..

Southwest Sued Over Failure to Provide Refunds for Flight Cancellations - Court ..

2 minutes ago
 Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif urges peop ..

Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif urges people to ensure energy conservati ..

2 minutes ago
 Stock markets rally on New Year boost

Stock markets rally on New Year boost

9 minutes ago
 Debutant fast bowler Shivam Mavi led stars on debu ..

Debutant fast bowler Shivam Mavi led stars on debut as India edge Sri Lanka in T ..

2 minutes ago
 India v Sri Lanka 1st T20 scores

India v Sri Lanka 1st T20 scores

2 minutes ago
 Colombia's ELN guerrillas deny ceasefire with gove ..

Colombia's ELN guerrillas deny ceasefire with government

7 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.