Germany sets more ambitious climate goals after landmark ruling

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

The German government said Wednesday it would set more ambitious targets to reduce CO2 emissions after a landmark ruling from the country's top court declared a flagship climate protection law "insufficient"

Berlin (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th May, 2021 ) :The German government said Wednesday it would set more ambitious targets to reduce CO2 emissions after a landmark ruling from the country's top court declared a flagship climate protection law "insufficient".

The government now expects to slash emissions by 65 percent by 2030 compared to 1990 levels and by 88 percent by 2040, with the goal of becoming carbon neutral by 2045, five years earlier than previously expected, Finance Minister Olaf Scholz said at a press conference in Berlin.