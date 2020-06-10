Germany sets target to be 'world number one' in green hydrogen: minister

Germany aims to become the world's "number one equipment supplier and producer" in green hydrogen technology, betting the fuel can both reduce carbon emissions around the globe and stimulate Europe's top economy

"For reasons related to our competitiveness but above all to reach our ambitious climate goals", ministers agreed Wednesday to pump nine billion Euros ($10.2 billion) of government cash into the technology, Economy Minister Peter Altmaier told reporters in Berlin.