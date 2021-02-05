UrduPoint.com
Germany Shares EU Position On Ukrainian Media Ban

Germany Shares EU Position on Ukrainian Media Ban

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th February, 2021) The German Foreign Ministry shares the European Union's position on Ukraine's five-year ban on three opposition television channels, a spokesman said on Friday.

EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell said earlier that, although the EU regarded Ukraine's efforts to protect itself from perceived disinformation as legitimate, "this should not come at the expense of freedom of media."

"The EU has spoken on this issue regarding the Ukrainian media the day before yesterday.

.. The EU position echoes that of the Federal government," Christofer Burger told a press conference in Berlin.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Tuesday signed off on the sanctions against ZIK, NewsOne and 112 Ukraine, owned by Taras Kozak, a lawmaker from the Opposition Platform for Life.

The channels went off air on Tuesday night. In addition to having their licenses revoked, the media had their assets and trading operations blocked. The culture minister said he would ask YouTube to take their accounts down.

