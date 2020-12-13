Germany Shores Up COVID-19 Restrictions Until Jan. 10, Shuts Down Non-Essential Businesses

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th December, 2020) Authorities in Germany have agreed on toughening the coronavirus-related restrictions ahead of the Christmas season until January 10, closing all non-essential businesses and banning alcohol consumption in public sites, German Chancellor Angela Merkel said on Sunday.

"We agreed that regional provisions [on the toughening of restrictions] will be in effect until January 10. With regard to contact restrictions, gatherings are allowed among up to five people belonging to two households. Exemptions will apply from December 24-26, but not for the New Year's," Merkel said following consultations with heads of German regions.

As stated by the chancellor, beginning on Wednesday, all retail stores except for grocery stores and stores trading essential goods will have to close. Beauty industry businesses will also be closed.

"We urge employers to make arrangements for remote work," Merkel said.

The German authorities banned the sale and consumption of alcohol and food in public places, such as traditional Christmas markets where Germans usually gather this time a year to enjoy beer, mulled wine and a variety of snacks.