UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Germany Shores Up COVID-19 Restrictions Until Jan. 10, Shuts Down Non-Essential Businesses

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Sun 13th December 2020 | 04:00 PM

Germany Shores Up COVID-19 Restrictions Until Jan. 10, Shuts Down Non-Essential Businesses

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th December, 2020) Authorities in Germany have agreed on toughening the coronavirus-related restrictions ahead of the Christmas season until January 10, closing all non-essential businesses and banning alcohol consumption in public sites, German Chancellor Angela Merkel said on Sunday.

"We agreed that regional provisions [on the toughening of restrictions] will be in effect until January 10. With regard to contact restrictions, gatherings are allowed among up to five people belonging to two households. Exemptions will apply from December 24-26, but not for the New Year's," Merkel said following consultations with heads of German regions.

As stated by the chancellor, beginning on Wednesday, all retail stores except for grocery stores and stores trading essential goods will have to close. Beauty industry businesses will also be closed.

"We urge employers to make arrangements for remote work," Merkel said.

The German authorities banned the sale and consumption of alcohol and food in public places, such as traditional Christmas markets where Germans usually gather this time a year to enjoy beer, mulled wine and a variety of snacks.

Related Topics

Christmas German Germany Sale Angela Merkel January December Sunday Market All From Industry

Recent Stories

UAE, Nigeria to establish joint committee to enhan ..

1 minute ago

UAE to host 20th Council of Ministers Meeting of I ..

1 minute ago

RTA construction seeks to ease traffic flow along ..

16 minutes ago

UAE, Israel export credit agencies to boost econom ..

1 hour ago

Sharjah Ruler issues Emiri Decree on appointing Ch ..

3 hours ago

Noor Dubai resumes activities in Nigeria with stri ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.