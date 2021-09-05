Germany Should Engage in Talks With Taliban to Keep Helping Afghans - Merkel

(@FahadShabbir)

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th September, 2021) Germany should negotiate with the Taliban (a terrorist organization, banned in Russia) to be able to evacuate people from Afghanistan and render humanitarian aid to locals, German Chancellor Angela Merkel said on Sunday.

"Of course, we need to talk to them [the Taliban], because they are now those who are to be addressed. We want to fly people fearing for their lives out of the country, especially, the employees of organizations supporting economic development. We also want international humanitarian organizations, which Germany actively supports, to be able to work on improvement of the situation in the country. There is water shortage, hunger," Merkel told a press conference.

The chancellor saw the resumed operations of the Kabul airport as a good signal, primarily, from the viewpoint of medical equipment and drugs supplies.

"And we need to discuss with the Taliban how we can take people who have worked for Germany to safe places," Merkel added.

The Islamist group, on its part, also hopes to establish good relations with Berlin, the spokesman of the Taliban said in an interview.

"We want strong and official diplomatic relations with Germany," Zabihullah Mujahid told the Welt am Sonntag newspaper, adding that Germany had made some "good contributions" in Afghanistan.

"Unfortunately, then they joined the Americans [in the international troops]. But now it is forgiven," Mujahid said.

The Taliban expect financial and humanitarian aid from Germany, as well as support in the healthcare, agricultural, and education sectors, the outlet added.

On Thursday, German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas said that Germany was ready to resume diplomatic operations in Kabul which were suspended after the Taliban took control of the capital last month. But respect for human rights, inclusive government, and security are mandatory before the mission can return, Maas added.