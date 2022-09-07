Germany Should Extend Operation of NPPs Amid Energy Crisis - Industry Association

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

The federal industry association of Germany (BDI) called on the government on Wednesday to connect more coal-fired power plants to the energy grid and extend the operation of the existing nuclear power plants (NPP) to counter the energy crisis

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th September, 2022) The Federal industry association of Germany (BDI) called on the government on Wednesday to connect more coal-fired power plants to the energy grid and extend the operation of the existing nuclear power plants (NPP) to counter the energy crisis.

"The federal government should launch a program to help the economy as soon as possible ... Extremely rising energy prices are creating fundamental problems for the industry ... The fact that only two coal-fired power plants have been able to get back to the grid is completely unsatisfactory ... The fact that the government refuses electricity from nuclear power plants during the greatest energy crisis in the history of Germany has a bad effect on energy supply and energy prices," the head of the association, Siegfried Russwurm, said in a statement.

Russwurm said that since the beginning of Russia's military operation in Ukraine, there was enough time to organize the further operation of the NPPs and give a clear signal about the extension of their service life.

The creation of an "operational reserve" at the expense of two NPPs until April 2023 is not enough, since it will not help contain high energy prices, Russwurm added.

The German government should co-finance electricity surcharges to mitigate the impact of rising prices, as well as to support companies, Russwurm said.

On Monday, German Economy Minister Robert Habeck said that the closure of two NPPs in Germany in 2022 should be canceled in the event of a possible power emergency.

Germany currently has three functioning NPPs that are scheduled to be disconnected from the grid on December 31. The debate about the possibility of extending their use has intensified this year as energy prices skyrocketed across Europe and fears of shortage emerged after the decrease in energy supply from Russia. The authorities are exploring the possibility of using these NPPs beyond their decommissioning deadline.