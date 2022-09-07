UrduPoint.com

Germany Should Extend Operation Of NPPs Amid Energy Crisis - Industry Association

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 07, 2022 | 08:37 PM

Germany Should Extend Operation of NPPs Amid Energy Crisis - Industry Association

The federal industry association of Germany (BDI) called on the government on Wednesday to connect more coal-fired power plants to the energy grid and extend the operation of the existing nuclear power plants (NPP) to counter the energy crisis

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th September, 2022) The Federal industry association of Germany (BDI) called on the government on Wednesday to connect more coal-fired power plants to the energy grid and extend the operation of the existing nuclear power plants (NPP) to counter the energy crisis.

"The federal government should launch a program to help the economy as soon as possible ... Extremely rising energy prices are creating fundamental problems for the industry ... The fact that only two coal-fired power plants have been able to get back to the grid is completely unsatisfactory ... The fact that the government refuses electricity from nuclear power plants during the greatest energy crisis in the history of Germany has a bad effect on energy supply and energy prices," the head of the association, Siegfried Russwurm, said in a statement.

Russwurm said that since the beginning of Russia's military operation in Ukraine, there was enough time to organize the further operation of the NPPs and give a clear signal about the extension of their service life.

The creation of an "operational reserve" at the expense of two NPPs until April 2023 is not enough, since it will not help contain high energy prices, Russwurm added.

The German government should co-finance electricity surcharges to mitigate the impact of rising prices, as well as to support companies, Russwurm said.

On Monday, German Economy Minister Robert Habeck said that the closure of two NPPs in Germany in 2022 should be canceled in the event of a possible power emergency.

Germany currently has three functioning NPPs that are scheduled to be disconnected from the grid on December 31. The debate about the possibility of extending their use has intensified this year as energy prices skyrocketed across Europe and fears of shortage emerged after the decrease in energy supply from Russia. The authorities are exploring the possibility of using these NPPs beyond their decommissioning deadline.

Related Topics

Shortage Electricity Ukraine Russia Europe Energy Crisis Nuclear German Germany April December Event From Government Industry

Recent Stories

Utility Store manager among 25 profiteers arrested ..

Utility Store manager among 25 profiteers arrested

1 minute ago
 Man held for hurling threats to anti-dengue worke ..

Man held for hurling threats to anti-dengue workers

1 minute ago
 RWMC making efforts to control the dengue spread

RWMC making efforts to control the dengue spread

1 minute ago
 Bolsonaro leads controversial bicentennial celebra ..

Bolsonaro leads controversial bicentennial celebration in Brazil

1 minute ago
 Constitution custodian of minorities' rights: Hafi ..

Constitution custodian of minorities' rights: Hafiz Tahir Mehmood Ashrafi

12 minutes ago
 Canadian envoy meets Maryam Nawaz

Canadian envoy meets Maryam Nawaz

12 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.