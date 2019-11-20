Germany Should No Longer Store Nuclear Weapons for US - Bundestag Faction Leader

(@imziishan)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th November, 2019) The United States should remove its nuclear weapons from German soil, the leader of the Left faction in the German parliament , Dietmar Bartsch, said on Wednesday.

"We are against keeping any American nuclear weapons in Germany. They should be removed. The issue of US military bases remains open too. The majority of Germans agree with this approach," he said, after a meeting in Moscow with Sergei Mironov, the head of A Just Russia party faction.

US officials do not talk about the American nuclear stockpile in Europe, but it has been an open secret for years and came to light again in the summer when a version of a NATO paper was accidentally published online and picked up by the media.

A Belgian newspaper, De Morgen, published excerpts of the NATO Parliamentary Assembly report, which stipulated that the US forward-deployed around 150 nuclear weapons, specifically B61 gravity bombs, to Europe. The weapons are currently stored at six US and European bases, including Buechel in Germany.

The stockpile exists although Germany both East and West ratified the Treaty on the Non-Proliferation of Nuclear Weapons a year after it was opened for signing in 1969. Enshrined in the pact is a commitment by each non-nuclear-weapon member to not receive nuclear weapons from anyone.