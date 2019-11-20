UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Germany Should No Longer Store Nuclear Weapons For US - Bundestag Faction Leader

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 2 minutes ago Wed 20th November 2019 | 06:16 PM

Germany Should No Longer Store Nuclear Weapons for US - Bundestag Faction Leader

The United States should remove its nuclear weapons from German soil, the leader of the Left faction in the German parliament, Dietmar Bartsch, said on Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th November, 2019) The United States should remove its nuclear weapons from German soil, the leader of the Left faction in the German parliament, Dietmar Bartsch, said on Wednesday.

"We are against keeping any American nuclear weapons in Germany. They should be removed. The issue of US military bases remains open too. The majority of Germans agree with this approach," he said, after a meeting in Moscow with Sergei Mironov, the head of A Just Russia party faction.

US officials do not talk about the American nuclear stockpile in Europe, but it has been an open secret for years and came to light again in the summer when a version of a NATO paper was accidentally published online and picked up by the media.

A Belgian newspaper, De Morgen, published excerpts of the NATO Parliamentary Assembly report, which stipulated that the US forward-deployed around 150 nuclear weapons, specifically B61 gravity bombs, to Europe. The weapons are currently stored at six US and European bases, including Buechel in Germany.

The stockpile exists although Germany both East and West ratified the Treaty on the Non-Proliferation of Nuclear Weapons a year after it was opened for signing in 1969. Enshrined in the pact is a commitment by each non-nuclear-weapon member to not receive nuclear weapons from anyone.

Related Topics

Assembly NATO Moscow Russia Europe Parliament Nuclear German Germany United States Media From

Recent Stories

Culture Day celebrated at Shah Abdul Latif Univers ..

1 minute ago

Sindh Minister for Agriculture hold meeting with o ..

1 minute ago

Shehbaz Sharif resigns as PAC Chairman

23 minutes ago

Minister directs closure of old tech brick kilns

1 minute ago

Putin Believes Russia, China Can Boost Volume of S ..

2 minutes ago

Vice Chancellor Sindh University attends Int'l Chi ..

9 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.