UrduPoint.com

Germany Should Not Pay Compensation If Nord Stream 2 Not Approved By Regulator - Official

Umer Jamshaid Published January 21, 2022 | 11:50 AM

Germany Should Not Pay Compensation If Nord Stream 2 Not Approved by Regulator - Official

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st January, 2022) Germany should not pay compensation if the national regulator decides that the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline project does not comply with EU and German law, German Economy Minister Robert Habeck

"As of now, the Federal Network Agency has suspended the certification procedure.

If it is renewed, this procedure will have to decide whether the conditions for approval are met, according to German and European regulations. If not, then no compensation is due," Habeck told Der Spiegel magazine.

Related Topics

German Germany Nord Gas

Recent Stories

Women University Swabi start online educational ac ..

Women University Swabi start online educational activities

12 minutes ago
 French rail giant Alstom to hire 7,500 worldwide

French rail giant Alstom to hire 7,500 worldwide

12 minutes ago
 JKNF pays homage to Gawkadal martyrs, urges world ..

JKNF pays homage to Gawkadal martyrs, urges world to hold India accountable for ..

12 minutes ago
 Three children of family burnt to death

Three children of family burnt to death

12 minutes ago
 FIA arrests MEPCO lineman for taking bribe

FIA arrests MEPCO lineman for taking bribe

12 minutes ago
 Draghi, Berlusconi in mix as Italy elects new pres ..

Draghi, Berlusconi in mix as Italy elects new president

18 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.