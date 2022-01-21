Germany Should Not Pay Compensation If Nord Stream 2 Not Approved by Regulator - Official

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st January, 2022) Germany should not pay compensation if the national regulator decides that the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline project does not comply with EU and German law, German Economy Minister Robert Habeck

"As of now, the Federal Network Agency has suspended the certification procedure.

If it is renewed, this procedure will have to decide whether the conditions for approval are met, according to German and European regulations. If not, then no compensation is due," Habeck told Der Spiegel magazine.