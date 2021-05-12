UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Germany Should Study Easing Quarantine For Those Vaccinated With Uncertified Shots - Spahn

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Wed 12th May 2021 | 06:34 PM

Germany Should Study Easing Quarantine for Those Vaccinated With Uncertified Shots - Spahn

It is necessary to look into allowing entry into Germany without undergoing quarantine for those inoculated with vaccines not approved by the European Union, German Health Minister Jens Spahn said on Wednesday, following the decision to ease entry restrictions for those vaccinated with shots certified by the bloc

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th May, 2021) It is necessary to look into allowing entry into Germany without undergoing quarantine for those inoculated with vaccines not approved by the European Union, German Health Minister Jens Spahn said on Wednesday, following the decision to ease entry restrictions for those vaccinated with shots certified by the bloc.

Earlier in the day, the German government adopted new entry rules that provide easing restrictions for those who underwent the full vaccination against the coronavirus. People inoculated with vaccines by BioNTech/Pfizer, Moderna, AstraZeneca and Johnson&Johnson will be freed of staying in quarantine upon arrival in the country.

However, quarantine is still obligatory for individuals coming from countries and regions with high infection risk.

"Our decision on the entry includes vaccines approved by the EU. If used, the quarantine will be lifted. From my point of view, the eligibility of other vaccines, which the EU did not certify, must be explored. Ideally, it should be approved at the European level," Spahn said during a press briefing.

According to the minister, Germany seeks to receive the WHO data on specific vaccines and compare them with national criteria on vaccines' efficacy against COVID-19.

Related Topics

German European Union Germany From Government Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Ministry of Health Under-Secretary highlights key ..

6 minutes ago

UEFA Opens Disciplinary Probe Against Barcelona, R ..

2 minutes ago

Biden to Send Envoy to De-Escalate Conflict Betwee ..

2 minutes ago

French Political Establishment Reels From 2nd Mili ..

2 minutes ago

DHS Ready to Review Waiver Requests to Meet Fuel D ..

2 minutes ago

Chief Minister seeks report about death of man due ..

31 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.