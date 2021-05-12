Germany Should Study Easing Quarantine for Those Vaccinated With Uncertified Shots - Spahn

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th May, 2021) It is necessary to look into allowing entry into Germany without undergoing quarantine for those inoculated with vaccines not approved by the European Union, German Health Minister Jens Spahn said on Wednesday, following the decision to ease entry restrictions for those vaccinated with shots certified by the bloc.

Earlier in the day, the German government adopted new entry rules that provide easing restrictions for those who underwent the full vaccination against the coronavirus. People inoculated with vaccines by BioNTech/Pfizer, Moderna, AstraZeneca and Johnson&Johnson will be freed of staying in quarantine upon arrival in the country.

However, quarantine is still obligatory for individuals coming from countries and regions with high infection risk.

"Our decision on the entry includes vaccines approved by the EU. If used, the quarantine will be lifted. From my point of view, the eligibility of other vaccines, which the EU did not certify, must be explored. Ideally, it should be approved at the European level," Spahn said during a press briefing.

According to the minister, Germany seeks to receive the WHO data on specific vaccines and compare them with national criteria on vaccines' efficacy against COVID-19.