Germany Shuts Borders With Austria, France, Switzerland Amid Coronavirus Flareup - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th March, 2020) Germany will close the border with Austria, France and Switzerland starting Monday morning, media reported Sunday.

The decision was reached during a phone conference by the Federal chancellor, interior and health ministers, and governors in the regions that share the border with the three nations, the Bild daily said.

Coronavirus screening will also be toughened at the borders. The newspaper said cargo traffic and commuting would not be affected by the measures, which will become effective at 8 a.m. local time (7:00 GMT).