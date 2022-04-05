UrduPoint.com

Germany Shuts World's Largest Darknet Marketplace Hydra - Police

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 05, 2022 | 04:49 PM

Germany Shuts World's Largest Darknet Marketplace Hydra - Police

Germany's criminal police and cybercrime prosecutors announced on Tuesday the end of a months-long operation to dismantle what they called the world's largest illegal marketplace on the darknet

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th April, 2022) Germany's criminal police and cybercrime prosecutors announced on Tuesday the end of a months-long operation to dismantle what they called the world's largest illegal marketplace on the darknet.

Hydra Market was purportedly dealing in drugs, stolen data, forged documents and illegal digital services for at least seven years, racking up 1.23 billion Euros ($1.4 billion) in 2020 alone.

"The Federal criminal police and the central office for countering cybercrimes consider Hydra Market to be the world's largest illegal marketplace in terms of turnover," the police said in a statement.

The Russian-language platform served around 17 million customers and over 19,000 dealers. Investigators are now looking for administrators and operators of the seized servers in Germany.

An estimated 23 million euros in digital coins linked to the market were frozen. The operation to crack down on the illegal trading platform began in August of last year with assistance from US authorities.

Related Topics

World Police Drugs Germany August Criminals 2020 Market From Billion Million

Recent Stories

TECNO #ShowYourSpark Challenge Reaches Millions of ..

TECNO #ShowYourSpark Challenge Reaches Millions of Views on TikTok

14 minutes ago
 PM discusses political situation with Chaudhry Per ..

PM discusses political situation with Chaudhry Pervaiz, Moonis Elahi

1 minute ago
 DC visits Ramzan Bazaar in Chowk Munir Shaheed, ch ..

DC visits Ramzan Bazaar in Chowk Munir Shaheed, checks quality of items

1 minute ago
 Bahauddin Zakariya University approves awarding P ..

Bahauddin Zakariya University approves awarding PhD degrees

1 minute ago
 Kremlin Not Rejecting Possibility of Putin-Zelensk ..

Kremlin Not Rejecting Possibility of Putin-Zelenskyy Meeting After Sides Agree o ..

4 minutes ago
 Dastarkhawan for Iftar arranged in Sukkur & Khairp ..

Dastarkhawan for Iftar arranged in Sukkur & Khairpur

4 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.