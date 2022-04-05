(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Germany's criminal police and cybercrime prosecutors announced on Tuesday the end of a months-long operation to dismantle what they called the world's largest illegal marketplace on the darknet

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th April, 2022) Germany's criminal police and cybercrime prosecutors announced on Tuesday the end of a months-long operation to dismantle what they called the world's largest illegal marketplace on the darknet.

Hydra Market was purportedly dealing in drugs, stolen data, forged documents and illegal digital services for at least seven years, racking up 1.23 billion Euros ($1.4 billion) in 2020 alone.

"The Federal criminal police and the central office for countering cybercrimes consider Hydra Market to be the world's largest illegal marketplace in terms of turnover," the police said in a statement.

The Russian-language platform served around 17 million customers and over 19,000 dealers. Investigators are now looking for administrators and operators of the seized servers in Germany.

An estimated 23 million euros in digital coins linked to the market were frozen. The operation to crack down on the illegal trading platform began in August of last year with assistance from US authorities.