Germany Signals EU 'determination' After US Tariff Move

Faizan Hashmi Published February 10, 2025 | 05:00 PM

Berlin, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Feb, 2025) Germany on Monday said Europe would act in a "united and determined manner" after US President Donald Trump announced plans to impose 25-percent tariffs on steel and aluminium imports.

"In the long term, a tariff conflict only has losers," Robert Habeck, the economy minister and vice chancellor of Europe's biggest economy, said in a statement.

"For Germany and the EU, the most important thing is that we continue on the path of cooperation with the United States, from which both sides benefit.

"But it is also clear that Europe must and can only react to unilateral trade restrictions in a united and determined manner. And we are prepared for that."

France also warned the EU will counter in kind and "replicate" any tariffs imposed on it by the United States. The bloc has said it has not received any official notification yet of the new duties.

Habeck also spoke on the phone about Trump's announcement with EU Trade Commissioner Maros Sefcovic, as well as with business groups, his ministry said.

At a regular press briefing earlier in Berlin, a ministry spokesman urged the EU and United States to engage in talks.

"It is right that we... work towards ensuring that these measures do not come into force," the spokesman said.

On Sunday Trump told reporters aboard Air Force One that the tariffs -- which he would announce later Monday -- will apply to "any steel coming into the United States," adding this will also affect aluminium.

Trump imposed similar tariffs during his 2017-2021 presidency to protect US industries, which he believed faced unfair competition from Asian and European countries.

