UrduPoint.com

Germany Slams Belarus 'politically Motivated Show Trial'

Muhammad Irfan Published January 06, 2023 | 08:10 PM

Germany slams Belarus 'politically motivated show trial'

Germany on Friday condemned Belarus for putting jailed Nobel Prize winner Ales Bialiatski and two associates on trial in what supporters see as a bid to clamp down on a rights group he founded

Berlin, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jan, 2023 ) :Germany on Friday condemned Belarus for putting jailed Nobel prize winner Ales Bialiatski and two associates on trial in what supporters see as a bid to clamp down on a rights group he founded.

"The Federal government sharply condemns the politically motivated show trial in Belarus against Bialiatski, as well as Valentin Stefanovich and Vladimir Labkovich," the foreign ministry said on Twitter.

Bialiatski, who was co-awarded last year's Nobel Peace Prize, went on trial on Thursday alongside Stefanovich and Labkovich for allegedly smuggling cash into Belarus to fund opposition activities.

But critics say the real purpose of the trial is to clamp down on Viasna (Spring), the authoritarian country's most prominent rights group, founded by Bialiatski in 1996.

The German ministry said the three men were "only on trial because of their commitment to human and civil rights".

"The federal government demands the release of all the more than 1,400 political prisoners by those in power in Minsk. Violence and repression against Belarusian civil society must stop," it said.

Bialiatski, 60, and his associates were jailed after large-scale demonstrations against the regime in 2020, when authoritarian President Alexander Lukashenko claimed victory in elections denounced as fraudulent by the international community.

Backed by Russian leader Vladimir Putin, Lukashenko cracked down on the opposition movement, jailing his critics or pushing them into exile.

Bialiatski, Stefanovich and Labkovich have been in detention since July 2021, initially on charges of tax evasion.

Related Topics

Russia Twitter Civil Society German Germany Minsk Vladimir Putin Belarus July 2020 All Government Opposition

Recent Stories

Turkey, Armenia Clear Hurdles to Cargo Traffic by ..

Turkey, Armenia Clear Hurdles to Cargo Traffic by Air - Reports

28 seconds ago
 Khawla Art and Cultural Foundation organises exhib ..

Khawla Art and Cultural Foundation organises exhibition for photographer Ali bin ..

12 minutes ago
 International Ice Hockey Federation (IIHF) Exclude ..

International Ice Hockey Federation (IIHF) Excludes Russian, Belarusian Ice Hock ..

7 minutes ago
 Coordination between police, traders' bodies indis ..

Coordination between police, traders' bodies indispensable for law & order: IG

7 minutes ago
 UAE arrests head of major people smuggling network

UAE arrests head of major people smuggling network

27 minutes ago
 US Jobs, Wages Grow Again in December Keeping Up F ..

US Jobs, Wages Grow Again in December Keeping Up Fed's Challenge in Fighting Inf ..

29 seconds ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.