Germany slams Belarus 'politically motivated show trial'

Berlin, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jan, 2023 ) :Germany on Friday condemned Belarus for putting jailed Nobel prize winner Ales Bialiatski and two associates on trial in what supporters see as a bid to clamp down on a rights group he founded.

"The Federal government sharply condemns the politically motivated show trial in Belarus against Bialiatski, as well as Valentin Stefanovich and Vladimir Labkovich," the foreign ministry said on Twitter.

Bialiatski, who was co-awarded last year's Nobel Peace Prize, went on trial on Thursday alongside Stefanovich and Labkovich for allegedly smuggling cash into Belarus to fund opposition activities.

But critics say the real purpose of the trial is to clamp down on Viasna (Spring), the authoritarian country's most prominent rights group, founded by Bialiatski in 1996.

The German ministry said the three men were "only on trial because of their commitment to human and civil rights".

"The federal government demands the release of all the more than 1,400 political prisoners by those in power in Minsk. Violence and repression against Belarusian civil society must stop," it said.

Bialiatski, 60, and his associates were jailed after large-scale demonstrations against the regime in 2020, when authoritarian President Alexander Lukashenko claimed victory in elections denounced as fraudulent by the international community.

Backed by Russian leader Vladimir Putin, Lukashenko cracked down on the opposition movement, jailing his critics or pushing them into exile.

Bialiatski, Stefanovich and Labkovich have been in detention since July 2021, initially on charges of tax evasion.