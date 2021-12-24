UrduPoint.com

Germany Slams Belarusian Top Court Ruling On Imprisonment Of Opposition Leaders

Germany Slams Belarusian Top Court Ruling on Imprisonment of Opposition Leaders

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th December, 2021) The German Foreign Office condemned on Friday the decision of the Belarusian Supreme Court to reject the appeals of opposition figures Maria Kolesnikova and Maxim Znak who were contesting their prison sentences.

In early September, Kolesnikova and Znak, members of the Belarusian opposition coordination council's presidium, were sentenced to an 11-year and 10-year jail times, respectively. Their defense teams appealed the verdicts in mid-September.

"Today's decision in Minsk to uphold prison sentences against @by_kalesnikava (Maria Kalesnikava) and Maxim Snak is shameful.

Germany demands an end to political persecution and freedom for all political prisoners. We will continue to support the civil society of #Belarus," the office tweeted.

The opposition council was created after the presidential election of August 9, 2020, to contest the victory of President Alexander Lukashenko, which sparked mass anti-government protests and subsequent violence across the country.

