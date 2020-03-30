UrduPoint.com
Germany Slams Houthi Strikes On Saudi Cities Over Pandemic Timing

Mon 30th March 2020 | 10:56 PM

The German Foreign Office criticized Yemen's Houthi rebels on Monday for attacking Saudi Arabia at a time when the coronavirus outbreak required the warring parties to work together

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th March, 2020) The German Foreign Office criticized Yemen's Houthi rebels on Monday for attacking Saudi Arabia at a time when the coronavirus outbreak required the warring parties to work together.

Houthis claimed a series of rocket and drone attacks on Sunday on the Saudi capital as well as what they called "sensitive" military and economic targets in three border cities. Saudis retaliated by attacking their stronghold Sanaa.

"Houthi's rocket attacks on Saudi Arabia are an unacceptable renewal of escalation.

A COVID-19 epidemic in Yemen would have unforeseeable consequences. All parties to the conflict are called upon to stop attacks and do everything to stop the virus from spreading," the German Foreign Office tweeted.

Houthis said the strikes were in response to earlier air strikes by the Saudi-led coalition on Sanaa and areas close to the northern Yemeni border. The cross-border violence followed a call for peace by the UN chief who urged the warring parties to put aside their differences amid the pandemic.

