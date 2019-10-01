(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st October, 2019) Germany condemns the commander of Iran 's Revolutionary Guards for threatening to destroy Israel and demands that Tehran take steps to de-escalate tension in the region, a spokesman of the German Foreign Office said Tuesday.

"We condemn the recent threats coming from the Iranian Revolutionary Guards against Israel in the strongest terms.

Such hostile remarks about Israel are in no way acceptable. Israel's existence is nonnegotiable. We demand that Iran agree to forge friendly relations with all nations in the region and take practical steps toward de-escalation," he said.

Maj. Gen. Hossein Salami was reported as saying on Monday by the Tasnim news agency that Iran had the necessary means to wipe Israel off the face of the earth. He added that the destruction of Iran's enemy was no longer a "dream" but an "achievable goal."